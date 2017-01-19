Munch Madness Semi-Finals: Kix McNutley's v Lucky Bones
- Lucky Bones (58%, 1,162 Votes)
- Kix McNutley's (42%, 851 Votes)
Total Voters: 2,013
Loading ...
It’s the semi-finals! The winner of this match goes directly to the final and is one of our top 2 finalists for Munch Madness: Bracket To The Final Fork.
I eat at Lucky Bones weekly
we all love Lucky Bones ribs.
Good luck Kix
The best pork chop you’ll ever eat!!
Sorry, I meant to say Lucky Bones has the best pork chop you will ever eat!!
A Haiku:
Lucky Bones, perfect
I can smell the ribs from here
Brick oven pizza
Kix is a very good place to eat I’m definitely going to come back again
Love eating at Lucky Bones, eat there whenever my wife lets me!
Kix is my kind of place. A nice easy atmosphere with room to move.
Love when Kix has the Chatterband and their Martinis are awesome.
KIXXXXX
Lucky Bones Filet w/ string beans is the best!
Lucky bones:))
Love Kixx!!! The food is very good!!
Great food, atmosphere, prices, service. Mmmmmmm
Nancy comment (above) belongs to Lucky Bones