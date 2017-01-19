Munch Madness Semi-Finals: Kix McNutley's v Lucky Bones Lucky Bones (58%, 1,162 Votes)

Kix McNutley's (42%, 851 Votes) Total Voters: 2,013

Loading ... Loading ...

It’s the semi-finals! The winner of this match goes directly to the final and is one of our top 2 finalists for Munch Madness: Bracket To The Final Fork.

See what happened in the rest of the bracket here.