Top News
98.7 The Coast
Saturday April 15th 2017 04:35 AM
You are at:»»Munch Madness Semifinals: Lucky Bones vs Back Bay Bistro

Munch Madness Semifinals: Lucky Bones vs Back Bay Bistro

17
By on Munch Madness 2017

Munch Madness Semifinals: Lucky Bones vs Back Bay Bistro

  • Back Bay Bistro (52%, 1,909 Votes)
  • Lucky Bones (48%, 1,757 Votes)

Total Voters: 3,666

Loading ... Loading ...

Only one vote per computer or network connection!

Related Posts

17 Comments

  3. Keith on

    Robert Zizza is an awesome Chef, never ever have had any complaints about and thing he has served me or anybody I know !

    Reply
  11. Curious on

    If the same family owns the Back Bay Bistro and Red Brick Ale House and they are reaching out to the same people for vote for both places then why does one have a thousand more votes than the other?

    Reply

Leave A Reply


five + 1 =