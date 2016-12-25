WOODBINE RECEIVES $400K IN SMALL CITIES FUNDING

Woodbine officials announced that the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Small Cities Public Facilities program has awarded the Borough of Woodbine grant funding in the amount of $386,488. With this funding, the Borough of Woodbine will undertake reconditioning of the Borough-owned facility that houses the Head Start Program (which has been in existence since 1977), currently operated by Gateway Community Action Partnership. The items that will be taken care of include upgrading of septic system; replacement of shingle- and low-slope roofing: replacement of exterior windows; reconstruction of child restrooms; reconstruction of adult restrooms; construction of new hallway to kitchen, with kitchen and doorway alterations; repair and replacement of selected doors and locking hardware; replacement of an HVAC unit.

