WOMAN WHO COMMITTED SUICIDE AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY JAIL ID’ED

An inmate who killed herself at the Cumberland County Jail last week has been identified. Authorities say that the inmate was Megan Moore, who was arrested for outstanding warrants on Feb. 18. This was the fifth suicide at the jail in the past three years, but the first since Richard Smith was sworn in as the new warden in Jan. No other details into the incident has been released.
