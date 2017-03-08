WOMAN SENTENCED FOR 2006 MURDER OF HER BOYFRIEND

An Atlantic County woman was sentenced Friday for murdering her boyfriend inside their Egg Harbor Township home in 2006. Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Michael Blee sentenced Eileen Leone, 46-years-old, to 30 years of jail in a New Jersey State Prison for the June 29, 2006 murder of Darius Smith, 32, inside the Egg Harbor Township home that they shared with their 4-year-old child. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office spent eight years on the investigation of the June 29, 2006 incident. Police found Smith dead in the living room, suffering from head injuries inside of the couple’s home at the Heathercroft Condominium complex in Egg Harbor Township.

Share this:



