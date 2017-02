WOMAN RAISES HER SALARY AND STEALS $1 MILLION FROM A BUSINESS

An Ocean County woman admitted to stealing $1 million and raising her salary without her boss’ permission. New Jersey State Police say that Virginia DeBerri worked as a bookkeeper with a company over a five year period where she stole more than $1 million in business funds. Police say she forged more than 500 company checks that were deposited into her personal bank account. DeBerri entered the plea agreement with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, where the business was located. It was recommended that she get a seven-year sentence in State Prison.

