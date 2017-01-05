WINTER STORM WATCH POSTED FOR SATURDAY FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY

Saturday could very well be a snow day in Cape May County. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for our region for Saturday from 1:00am until 6:00pm. A storm that will greatly impact North Carolina may move closer to South Jersey on Saturday which could produce a few to several inches of snow for our region. The track of the storm can greatly change the snowfall amounts and a minor variation will change the amount of snow we receive. Keep listening to the Coastal Broadcasting Weather Center updates throughout the weekend.

