Top News
98.7 The Coast
Thursday January 5th 2017 08:53 PM
You are at:»»»WINTER STORM WATCH POSTED FOR SATURDAY FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY

WINTER STORM WATCH POSTED FOR SATURDAY FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY

0
By on Cape May County, Local News, Weather

Saturday could very well be a snow day in Cape May County.  The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for our region for Saturday from 1:00am until 6:00pm.  A storm that will greatly impact North Carolina may move closer to South Jersey on Saturday which could produce a few to several inches of snow for our region.  The track of the storm can greatly change the snowfall amounts and a minor variation will change the amount of snow we receive.  Keep listening to the Coastal Broadcasting Weather Center updates throughout the weekend.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


two − = 0