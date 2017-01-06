WINTER STORM WARNING POSTED FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY

Top News
Friday January 6th 2017 12:38 PM
By on Cape May County, Local News, Weather

Four to eight inches snow is coming our way.  The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Cape May County for accumulating, plowable snow.  The Warning is in effect Saturday from 1am until 6pm with the likeliest heavy snowfall happening Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon.  Snowfall totals could change dramatically depending upon the path of this coastal storm.  35mph winds will be felt along the beaches.

