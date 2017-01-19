WINTER STORM WARNING CONTINUES, 5-9″ OF SNOW POSSIBLE FOR CAPE

The Winter Storm Warning continues for Cape May County on Saturday through 6:00pm. The National Weather Service predicts anywhere from five to nine inches of snow possible for Cape May County due to this winter storm. Light snow began to fall just before daybreak and is expected to increase in intensity during the late morning hours on Saturday. It’s possible the snow may end before sunset. Winds will be gusty especially along the coast which will aggravate driving conditions.

