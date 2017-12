The winter storm on Saturday has resulted in the postponement of a few events in our region. If your organization has an event that will be postponed due to the weather, kindly share it with us at news@coastalbroadcasting.com.

-The Pinch the Grynch 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk in Wildwood has been postponed. It will now be held Sunday, December 17th with registration at 9:00am and a 10:00am start time.