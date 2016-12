WILL CHRISTIE PUNISH TRUMP ADVISORY CARL ICHAN?

It’s now up to Governor Christie to decide if he wants to sign a new bill that would punish President-elect Donald Trump’s advisory, Carl Ichan. The legislature approved a new bill that will suspect the casino license belonging to Ichan at the Trump Taj Mahal now that he’s closed the gaming hall. ¬†Christie has been a strong ally of Trump’s and it’s unclear if he will sign the bill approved by lawmakers in Trenton.

