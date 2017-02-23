WILDWOOD POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING AS BUS TERMINAL

Top News
Wildwood Police are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at a city bus terminal early Thursday morning.  Police say 39 year old Ronray Harris is accused of stabbing 49 year old Gerald Saunders during an armed robbery at a New Jersey Transit bus terminal.  Saunders was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City with two stab wounds.  Harris has a history of violence and weapons offenses, according to police.

