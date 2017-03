WILDWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT MAKING A PUSH TO RAISE MONEY FOR K-9

The Wildwood Police Department is trying to raise money to purchase a K-9. Chief Robert Regalbuto said the costs can be anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000. Once purchased, the chief said the dog will help enhance the way the city polices. The department is selling special Wildwood Police Department K-9 t-shirts. Anyone interested in helping to donate can call the Wildwood Police Department at 522-0222. T-shirts cost $20.

