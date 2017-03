WILDWOOD, OCEAN CITY GIRLS PLAY IN STATE SEMIFINALS TODAY

Two local high school basketball teams play in state semifinal games this afternoon. In a game to be broadcast live by WCZT at 4pm today, Wildwood takes on Bound Brook for the right to advance to the New Jersey Group I championship game. Bound Brook has blasted opponents en route to a Central Jersey title, winning games by scores of 72-19, 69-23, and 73-33. Wildwood won its ninth South Jersey Group I title in program history. Ocean City will battle Ewing in a Group III semifinal game.

