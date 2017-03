WILDWOOD HIGH TO BATTLE FOR SOUTH JERSEY GROUP I TITLE ON WCZT

A shot at a South Jersey Group I girls basketball title awaits Wildwood High in its home gym later today. Wildwood will host Haddon Township in a game to be broadcast live on WCZT at 5:00pm today. Wildwood is the number one seed and for the first time under Coach Dave Troiano will be able to host the game. Wildwood has won eight South Jersey titles during the 39 year tenure of Troiano. Haddon Township comes in with 21 wins and is the third seed in Group I.

