Legendary Wildwood High School girls basketball coach Dave Troiano will likely be replaced by one of his assistants. CoastSportsToday.com reports that Teresa Cunniff is expected to be approved this week by the Wildwood Board of Education as the next girls coach at the school. Cunniff is regarded as one of the best players in program history, and has served as an assistant for 21 seasons.

