WILDWOOD HIGH HOSTS GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER ON WCZT

A fantastic basketball season at Wildwood High School continues with a girl/boy doubleheader that starts at 4pm today on WCZT. In game one, the girls basketball team, seeded number one in South Jersey in Group I, hosts Schalick; the nightcap has the fourth seeded Wildwood boys team hosting Gloucester. In last night’s action, the winners included Lower Cape May’s boys and girls teams, while Middle Township and Cape May Tech boys both lost.

