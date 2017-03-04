WILDWOOD DOUBLEHEADER TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON SATURDAY

The high school basketball playoff doubleheader featuring both basketball teams from Wildwood High will be broadcast live on Saturday on WCZT. Mike Frankel and Denis Brown will have the call of the boys Group I semifinal as Wildwood travels to Woodbury; tickets go on sale on site at Noon and may sell out quickly. Brian Cunniff and Buddy Tarbotton will have the girls Group I semifinal vs. Clayton immediately following the game at the Warrior Gym.

On Friday, Middle Township’s girls team advanced to the South Jersey Group II title game vs. Manchester Township with a win over Sterling; that game will be broadcast live at the Panther gym Monday night on WCZT. Wildwood Catholic’s boys and girls basketball teams both were eliminated with road losses Friday night.