WILDWOOD COPS SEEK DONATIONS FOR K-9 ASSISTANCE

The Wildwood Police Department will accept donations in order to get a highly trained K-9 police dog to help the city with public safety issues. Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says the city would like to get the canine officer, but the costs can range between $3,000 and $8,000. Wildwood Police will sell special K-9 t-shirts as a way to raise some necessary funding.
