WHERE LAWMAKERS STAND ON TRAVEL BAN

One of the biggest topics this past weekend was a travel ban that was put into effect by President Donald Trump. The countries are primarily Muslim and many including U.S. Senator Cory Booker have severe objections to Trump’s policy. So far Gov. Chris Christie hasn’t issued a public statement on the decision. Congressman Frank LoBiondo noted in a statement that the ban is a “temporary pause,” but “hasty execution of such efforts have created wide-spread confusion.”

Share this: