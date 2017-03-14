A Coastal Flood Warning and an Area Flood Advisory are both in effect for Cape May County. There is expected to be moderate coastal flooding at time of high tide, which generally occurs this morning at 10:00am on the back bays. The Flood Advisory is for the soaking rainfall that has dropped more than an inch of rain on our region during the overnight hours. Winds are expected to kick up and be very gusty later this morning and this afternoon as the storm begins to depart our region.
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- WEATHER UPDATE: COASTAL FLOOD WARNING, HIGH WIND WARNING STICK
- SPEED RESTRICTIONS POSTED ON PARKWAY, TURNPIKE
- NO DELAYS REPORTED ON FERRY, ATLANTIC CITY AIRPORT
- SENATE APPROVES BILL BANNING MINORS FROM MARRYING
- CHLD HIT BY SCHOOL BUS IN ATLANTIC CITY
- CAPE MAY COUNTY GOP MEETS IN AVALON, SELECTS CANDIDATES
- CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 14