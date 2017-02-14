WALK TO WASHINGTON WILL INCLUDE CHRISTIE FOR HIS LAST TIME AS GOV

Many leaders throughout the state will be heading to Washington D.C. this week. The 80th Annual Walk to Washington and Congressional Dinner will be held on Thursday and Friday this week. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce always hosts the annual event. Gov. Chris Christie will be participating for the last time as Governor of New Jersey. The dinner last year included 10 members of the state’s congressional delegation, 40 members of the state legislature, and hundreds of business leaders.
Top News
