VINELAND WILL VOTE TO INCREASE SALARIES FOR MAYOR AND COUNCIL

Elected officials in Vineland could be earning more in the near future. The Daily Journal reports a vote will take place on Tuesday for the second reading of an ordinance that would increase the mayor and council salaries in 2018. The first reading was passed on Feb. 14. The mayor currently makes $30,000 and the rest of council makes $5,000 annually. The council president does receive $5,500 for the extra title.
