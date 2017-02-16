VINELAND POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP IN BURGLARY

Top News
Thursday February 16th 2017 04:21 PM
By on Cumberland County, Local News, Vineland

The Vineland Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Berkeley Drive and Dante Ave. A motorcycle, ATV, and a trailer were stolen from a garage at a residence. Attached are photos of the stolen vehicles and trailer. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau 856.691.4111 x4181.

