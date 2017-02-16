The Vineland Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Berkeley Drive and Dante Ave. A motorcycle, ATV, and a trailer were stolen from a garage at a residence. Attached are photos of the stolen vehicles and trailer. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau 856.691.4111 x4181.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- LOCAL BAKER NOMINATED FOR JAMES BEARD AWARD
- VINELAND POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP IN BURGLARY
- TRIPLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CAPE MAY
- REPORT: SHOOTING KILLS ONE IN ATLANTIC CITY
- TWO 911 OPERATORS FACE DRUG CHARGES
- COMPLAINT OF OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT ON CHRISTIE TO PROCEED
- CAR SLAMS INTO LOWER TOWNSHIP HOME
- POWERBALL ROLLOVER TAKES IT UP TO $349 MILLION
- CHRISTIE: I’M STILL NOT TAKING A JOB IN WASHINGTON D.C.
- HS HOOPS: DI PATRI NEW LEADER IN GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHING VICTORIES