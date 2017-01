VINELAND POLICE ARREST MAN IN SEXUAL ASSAULT

A sexual assault arrest was made in Vineland. Police there got a 911 call from a female at 106 W. Landis Ave. who was screaming for help. Police arrived on the scene and identified Terrance Savage who was actively assaulting a female inside one of the businesses. The suspect was immediately taken into custody by patrol officers at the scene stopping the assault. Savage was charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, lewdness.

