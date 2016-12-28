VINELAND PD SAYS MULTIPLE REPORTS OF REPORTED SCAM

The Vineland Police Department has received numerous phone call regarding the following scam. Individuals are calling members of our community stating they owe money for their Vineland Electric Bill. These individuals are further threatening to have their electric shut off if money is not sent to their account. If you receive a phone call from 1-800-413-2398 please be aware this may be a scam. Contact the Vineland Police Department if you have an questions at 856-696-1212.

