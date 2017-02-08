VINELAND MAN ALLEGEDLY HITS COP WITH VEHICLE

Vineland Police say a city man hit a police officer with a vehicle. Anthony Aponte, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other related offenses. Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 30 and the driver wouldn’t comply with police officer requests. Aponte was eventually place in the Cumberland County Jail.
Top News
