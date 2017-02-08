Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday February 8th 2017 01:52 PM
You are at:»»»VINELAND MAN ALLEGEDLY HITS COP WITH VEHICLE

VINELAND MAN ALLEGEDLY HITS COP WITH VEHICLE

0
By on Cumberland County, Local News, Vineland

Vineland Police say a city man hit a police officer with a vehicle. Anthony Aponte, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other related offenses. Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 30 and the driver wouldn’t comply with police officer requests. Aponte was eventually place in the Cumberland County Jail.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


+ 7 = ten