VENTNOR MAN ADMITS GUILT IN TELEPHONE DATING SERVICE SCAM

An Atlantic County man who was previously sentenced in two different cases admitted guilt to defrauding women via a telephone dating service. Patrick Giblin, 52, formerly of Ventnor, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before a federal court to an information charging him with one count of interstate travel and use of a facility in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to launder money. He was previously sentenced in 2007 in connection with a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services and in 2015 for violating the conditions of his federal supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Giblin allegedly posted ads and started telephone rapport with women throughout the country saying he needed a loan to relocate but never planned on paying it back.

