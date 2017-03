VAN DREW TEAM TO KICK OFF CAMPAIGN ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY NEXT WEEK

The Democrats in the 1st District will be holding their campaign kick offs next week. The Van Drew team will be holding campaign events in Millville and Sea Isle City on Monday and Tuesday. The Monday event will be at 6:30 p.m. at Sidelines Sports Bar in Millville and the Tuesday event will be at the Lobster Loft in Sea Isle City at 6 pm. Senator Jeff Van Drew, Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblyman Bruce Land are all running for reelection.

