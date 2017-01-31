VAN DREW RESOLUTION WOULD ASK TRUMP TO REJECT FLOUNDER REDUCTION

Top News
Tuesday January 31st 2017
A new resolution is being considered in the Senate that would ask the President to intervene in the proposal to reduce the flounder catch this summer. Senator Jeff Van Drew is a sponsor of the measure that made it through a key Senate committee on Monday. The reduction would be around 40 percent and lawmakers like Van Drew say the decision is being made on a faulty science. The resolution now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

