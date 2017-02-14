VAN DREW BILL TO GIVE SOUTH JERSEY MORE OF A VOICE ON GSP DECISIONS ADVANCES

Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew to require representation on the Turnpike Authority board from South Jersey, as well as other regions of the state, was approved today by the Senate. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority operates the Garden State Parkway, a main artery in the southern part of the state. The bill would require representation on the Turnpike Authority board by all regions of the state, including that at least one of the seven appointed members be from South Jersey; specifically, the member would have to be a resident of Atlantic County, Burlington County, Camden County, Cape May County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, or Salem County.
