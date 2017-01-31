VAN DREW BILL RELATING TO CODE BLUE ALERTS ADVANCES

Legislation aimed at more specific rules regarding “Code Blue Alerts” advanced in a Senate committee on Monday. The measure sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew would require a county office of emergency management, or another appropriate county agency, to coordinate with municipal emergency management coordinators in municipalities with a documented homeless population of at least 10, as noted in the most recent Annual Point In Time Count, in developing consistent Code Blue alert plans. The plans would provide for emergency warming centers during implementation of a Code Blue alert plan, which may be carried out by designated volunteer organizations. It now heads to the full Senate for a vote.
