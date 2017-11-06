US MARSHAL FIRES SHOTS AT SUV DURING PARKWAY CHASE

Top News
A United States Marshal fired his weapon at an SUV Sunday night after he followed the vehicle off the Garden State Parkway in Union Sunday night.  Authorities say the driver of the SUV left the scene and sped in the direction of the marshal, who fired multiple shots.  The vehicle was struck with bullets, but there were no injuries.

