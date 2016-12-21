Top News
Wednesday December 21st 2016
UPPER TWP. ADVANCES PLANS FOR A TOWNSHIP ADMINISTRATOR

Local News, Upper Township

Upper Township has advanced plans that could result in the hiring of a township administrator.  The Committee met this week and approved the creation of the position for an individual who would oversee the day to day operations of the Township.  The administrator would not have authority over all of the various departments; that person will serve in a chief executive role for select departments.

