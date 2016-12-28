There’s a new lead in connection with a missing persons case from Atlantic County. The cellular phone belonging to 71 year old Barbara Briley of Mays Landing has been successfully pinged in Virginia. Briley and her five year old great granddaughter left Mays Landing on Christmas Day for a trip to North Carolina, but they have not been seen since. They were last spotted gassing up their vehicle in Virginia.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: LOWER CAPE MAY BOYS WIN, MIDDLE BOYS LOSE
- UPDATE: CELL PHONE PINGED IN BRILEY MISSING PERSON CASE
- COP SETTLES LAWSUIT, TAKES $50,000, AGREES TO RETIRE
- VINELAND PD SAYS MULTIPLE REPORTS OF REPORTED SCAM
- 18-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE
- SUSPECT ATTEMPTS ARMED ROBBERY WITH BB GUN
- OVER $900K SPENT ON PUBLIC RECORDS CASES IN NEW JERSEY
- HORIZON SUED OVER NEW HEALTH PLANS
- DOCUMENTS COULD BE UNSEALED FROM BRIDGEGATE NEXT MONTH
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: LOWER GIRLS WIN, CUMBERLAND TAKES COLLEGE GAME