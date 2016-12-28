Top News
UPDATE: CELL PHONE PINGED IN BRILEY MISSING PERSON CASE

There’s a new lead in connection with a missing persons case from Atlantic County.  The cellular phone belonging to 71 year old Barbara Briley of Mays Landing has been successfully pinged in Virginia.  Briley and her five year old great granddaughter left Mays Landing on Christmas Day for a trip to North Carolina, but they have not been seen since.  They were last spotted gassing up their vehicle in Virginia.

