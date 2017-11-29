UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT TO CONSIDER SPORTS BETTING IN NJ

Governor Christie plans to attend hearings by the United States Supreme Court on Monday that will address New Jersey’s push for legalized sports betting. Christie says he is cautiously optimistic that the Court will look favorably upon the request. The Christie administration has fought for legalized sports betting for the past six years.
Top News
