Top News
98.7 The Coast
Monday March 27th 2017 07:16 AM
You are at:»»»TWO RESCUED AFTER BEING STRANDED IN SOUTH JERSEY MARSH
98.7 Local News

TWO RESCUED AFTER BEING STRANDED IN SOUTH JERSEY MARSH

0
By on Cumberland County, Local News

Two people have been rescued after being stranded in a marsh in Lower Always Creek Township.  The local fire company got a call that two people were stranded during low tide, so they put their airboat into service to make the rescue before sunset.  There were no injuries.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


× 9 = forty five