TWO RESCUED AFTER BEING STRANDED IN SOUTH JERSEY MARSH

Two people have been rescued after being stranded in a marsh in Lower Always Creek Township. The local fire company got a call that two people were stranded during low tide, so they put their airboat into service to make the rescue before sunset. There were no injuries.
