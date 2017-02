TWO INJURED IN EHT VEHICLE CRASH

A motor vehicle crash left both drivers with head injuries. Egg Harbor Township Police say that a vehicle operated by Tracy Frisbie, of Little Egg Harbor Township, failed to stop at a red light on the Black Horse Pike. The vehicle struck another vehicle operated by Christian Jaikaran, of Egg Harbor Township. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The roadway was closed down for investigation and clean up. The Black Horse Pike, eastbound, was closed for an hour for the investigation and cleanup.

