Two students were injured when the SUV they were in rear ended a school bus near Hammonton High School on Tuesday. Police say the SUV suffered heavy damage, and the two students in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital; none of the students on the bus were injured.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- TWO INJURED DURING ACCIDENT WITH SCHOOL BUS IN HAMMONTON
- LOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE ARREST ARMED INTRUDER IN THE VILLAS
- REPORT: CONTROLLED BURNS PLANNED FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY
- FORMER CAPE MAY MAYOR ANGELO INFANTO, 85
- ATLANTIC CITY COUNCILMAN ENTERS MAYORAL RACE
- LARGE FOREST FIRE IN OCEAN COUNTY HAS BEEN CONTAINED
- VENTNOR MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FATAL STABBING
- WARM WEATHER TO CONTINUE THIS WEEK
- PLANE CRASHES IN NORTH JERSEY, ONLY PILOT INJURED
- POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN VEHICLE CRASH