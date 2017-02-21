Top News
Tuesday February 21st 2017 10:54 AM
TWO INJURED DURING ACCIDENT WITH SCHOOL BUS IN HAMMONTON

Two students were injured when the SUV they were in rear ended a school bus near Hammonton High School on Tuesday.  Police say the SUV suffered heavy damage, and the two students in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital; none of the students on the bus were injured.

