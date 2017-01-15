A pair of Cape May County employees were recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Dolores Rambo, an investigator with the Cape May County Department of Consumer Affairs and Colleen Bingham-Pron, Information Assistance Supervisor, at the Division of Aging and Disability Services, were recognized by the Board for their outstanding work in protecting Senior citizens in the county. The two were recognized for for their efforts in stopping a scam targeting elderly and vulnerable Medicare recipients.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- GAS PRICES MOSTLY UNCHANGED OVER PAST WEEK
- TWO GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES RECOGNIZED FOR STOPPING SCAM TO IMPACT SENIORS
- MILLVILLE MAN FLEES STATE POLICE, DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
- AVALON TO RECEIVE MASSIVE WINTER BEACH FILL BEFORE SEASON
- LOWER TOWNSHIP MAY APPOINT NEW COUNCIL MEMBER WEDNESDAY
- NORTH WILDWOOD CITY COUNCIL TO MEET ON TUESDAY
- HS HOOPS: TECH, CATHOLIC GIRLS AMONG THOSE GETTING WINS
- REPORT: WILDWOOD MAYOR WANTS LARGE BULKHEAD, NOT DUNE
- FORMER ASSEMBLYMAN SCHROEDER TO BE SENTENCED TUESDAY
- SEARCH CONTINUES FOR SOUTH JERSEY FISHERMAN