TWO GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES RECOGNIZED FOR STOPPING SCAM TO IMPACT SENIORS

Sunday January 15th 2017 12:32 AM
By on Cape May County, Local News

A pair of Cape May County employees were recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Dolores Rambo, an investigator with the Cape May County Department of Consumer Affairs and Colleen Bingham-Pron, Information Assistance Supervisor, at the Division of Aging and Disability Services, were recognized by the Board for their outstanding work in protecting Senior citizens in the county. The two were recognized for for their efforts in stopping a scam targeting elderly and vulnerable Medicare recipients.

