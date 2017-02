TWO CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH DRUG BUST IN RIO GRANDE

Two men have been arrested following a drug bust in Rio Grande. Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor announced that 50 year old Michael Stewart of Oaklyn, New Jersey was arrested for distributing heroin and cocaine on February 3rd. Also charged was 31 year old Eric Mate of Hamilton Township. When Stewart was busted, he had 249 bags of heroin and a half ounce of crack cocaine. Cash and Stewart’s vehicle were taken by authorities during the arrest.

Share this: