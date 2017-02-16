TWO 911 OPERATORS FACE DRUG CHARGES

An investigation by the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section has resulted in the arrest of two Public Safety Telecommunications Operators and the suspension of two more. Two emergency 911 operators, Shekeia Wade and Jennifer Dalton, have been arrested and charged with narcotic related offenses. Wade and Dalton have also been suspended without pay. Wade is accused of selling oxycodone to Dalton while the two were on duty. Dalton was a shift supervisor at the time. Two other women, who will not be named at this time because they have not been criminally charged, have been suspended without pay. All four employees face administrative charges. No further information will be released at this time due to the active investigation and the potential for more criminal and/or administrative charges.
