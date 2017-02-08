Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday February 8th 2017 12:30 PM
TRUCK FIRE ON OCEAN CITY BEACH SENDS PLUME OF BLACK SMOKE

0
By on Local News, Ocean City

A dump truck operated by Ocean City on its beach caught fire Wednesday morning and sent billowing black smoke into the sky.  Ocean City officials say the truck was on the 5th Street beach when it caught fire and burned up.  The truck was being used to move sand on the beach; it will be removed once the investigation into the fire is complete.  There were no injuries.

