TRIPLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CAPE MAY

A man wanted in a triple homicide in Detroit was arrested by local authorities. Members of the US Marshal’s Regional Task Force, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May City Police Department, and Lower Township Police Department initiated an investigation into the apprehension of 38 year old Russell Charles Govett, a resident of St. Clair, Michigan. Govett was charged as a Fugitive from Justice, who was in violation of parole and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, a crime of the fourth degree. Govett was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail, pending extradition back to Michigan.

