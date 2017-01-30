Top News
Monday January 30th 2017 01:18 PM
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURES ONE IN WILDWOOD

Cape May County, Local News, Wildwood

A traffic accident in Wildwood required the “Jaws of Life” to be called in on Saturday. The accident took place at Roberts and Ocean Aves. around 2:57 p.m. Authorities say it was a two vehicle crash and one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle. The victim was taken to Cape Regional medical Center for treatment of unreleased injuries.

