TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURES ONE IN WILDWOOD

A traffic accident in Wildwood required the “Jaws of Life” to be called in on Saturday. The accident took place at Roberts and Ocean Aves. around 2:57 p.m. Authorities say it was a two vehicle crash and one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle. The victim was taken to Cape Regional medical Center for treatment of unreleased injuries.
