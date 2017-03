TOUGH LOSS: MIDDLE TWP. LOSES SOUTH JERSEY GROUP II TITLE

No South Jersey championship for Middle Township this year. The Middle Township Lady Panthers were defeated in their home gym Tuesday night by Manchester Township, 34-33 in the South Jersey Group II championship game. Middle trailed for most of the game, took a lead in the fourth quarter, before a late basket by Manchester Township sealed the game. Middle Township was red hot from the free throw line in the first half, but cooled off in the fourth quarter. Middle Township’s last South Jersey title came in 2012.

