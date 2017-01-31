THREE ROB MAN WITH A HAMMER IN BRIDGETON

A man was hit with a hammer during a robbery in Bridgeton. Police say the incident took place on Sunday on the 100 block of Bank St. The suspects took $100 and a couple of credit cards from the victim before running away. Bridgeton Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 856-451-0033 with tips.
