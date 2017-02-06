THREE PROJECTS SHUT DOWN BY TRANSPORTATION TRUST FUND WILL FINALLY START

Three Atlantic County road improvement projects that were impacted by the state shutdown in July of projects funded through the Transportation Trust Fund have been rescheduled to begin in the spring as temperatures permit. They include: West End/Wellington Avenue, Atlantic City and Ventnor, Old Harding Highway and Weymouth Road, Mays Landing (Mill Street to Rt. 40), Mill Road, Absecon (Wescott to Route 30) The state-mandated freeze on projects funded through the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) was lifted in October after a 23-cent per gallon gas tax increase was approved by legislators to fund the TTF. But according to county officials, by that time it was no longer feasible to begin these projects just before the asphalt and concrete plants closed or restricted their operations due to cold weather.

