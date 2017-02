THREE CHARGED WITH HOLDING WOMAN, INFANT AGAINST HER WILL IN WILDWOOD

Three individuals face kidnapping and conspiracy charges after holding a woman and her one year old child against their will in Wildwood. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced that charges have been filed against two men from Ewing, New Jersey and against 19 year old Jose Hernandez of Wildwood. The three men allegedly held the victim and her child against their will until they were apprehended. There were no serious injuries; all three suspects were taken to the Cape May County Jail.

Share this: