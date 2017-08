Three people have been charged by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office on serious drug charges following a motor vehicle stop and a search of a residence on Breakwater Road in Erma. ¬†Authorities recovered two ounces of cocaine, 670 bags of heroin, and thousands of dollars in cash. ¬†Arrested and charged were 30 year old Haneef A. Molley of Lower Township, 38 year old Phillip A. Atkinson of Wildwood, and 24 year old Elizabeth Vega of North Cape May.

